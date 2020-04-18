Entries open for state fair Way We Live Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES -- The Iowa State Fair, Pioneer and media sponsors Iowa Farmer Today and the WHO radio Big Show are seeking entries for the 2020 Way We Live Award.

The 12th annual award will recognize six outstanding farm families, who exemplify farm values and a love for farming.

Nominations must include a family picture that illustrates the family's commitment to their farming operation.

Winners will receive a prize package that includes $250 cash, fair admission, a parking pass, food vouchers, a one-night stay courtesy of the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus and recognition in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the Iowa State Fair set for Aug. 13-23.

Eligible families must be residents of Iowa, and the farming operation can be centered around any agricultural commodity.

Applications must be submitted online (www.iowastatefair.org) or postmarked by June 1 and sent to: Iowa State Fair, Emily Wynn, PO Box 57130, Des Moines, Iowa 50317-0003. Emails may be sent to ewynn@iowastatefair.org.

