Entries open for Iowa State Fair, Aug. 11-21

DES MOINES -- Applications and entries are open for the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Aug. 11-21. Concrete statutes and parade applications are open, and entries are being accepted for food, livestock and family living.

Grandstand concert tickets are also on sale at iowastatefair.org.The complete daily program of events and entertainment will be released in July.

Purchase tickets online at iowastatefair.org or beginning July 5, tickets will be available at participating Iowa Hy-Vee, Fareway and Price Chopper locations. The Iowa State Fair Ticket Office also opens July 5 for walk-up orders.

For more information and entry forms, visit www.iowastatefair.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0