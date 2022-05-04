 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Entries open for Iowa State Fair, Aug. 11-21

  • 0
state-fair

Winona Samson of Prairie City milks Rose at the I Milked A Cow exhibit during the Iowa State Fair on Friday Des Moines.

 

 Bryon Houlgrave, The Des Moines Register via AP

DES MOINES -- Applications and entries are open for the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Aug. 11-21. Concrete statutes and parade applications are open, and entries are being accepted for food, livestock and family living.

Grandstand concert tickets are also on sale at iowastatefair.org.The complete daily program of events and entertainment will be released in July.

Purchase tickets online at iowastatefair.org or beginning July 5, tickets will be available at participating Iowa Hy-Vee, Fareway and Price Chopper locations. The Iowa State Fair Ticket Office also opens July 5 for walk-up orders.

For more information and entry forms, visit www.iowastatefair.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This all-electric airplane is a breakthrough in aeronautics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News