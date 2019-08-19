{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The mayor’s annual Entretourism bike ride will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Falls City Hall on the corner of Second and Clay streets.

Mayor Jim Brown is hosting the free ride that showcases entrepreneurs in the community.

People can learn about various businesses and their owners plus tour their facilities while biking around Cedar Falls.

Businesses include Runners Flat, Talk to Me Technologies and Hansen’s Dairy and Gas Station.

Kubo’s food truck will be available for lunch after the ride, and the Cedar Falls Food co-op will have “Rooty” available for photo shoots.

The ride is sponsored by Cedar Falls Tourism and the Bike Ped advisory board of Cedar Falls.

