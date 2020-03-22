Entrepreneurial contest begins

CEDAR FALLS — Applications for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition are now being accepted.

The 15th annual statewide competition will award $100,000 in cash prizes. The $100,000 in seed funding consists of a $50,000 contribution from John and Mary Pappajohn and a $50,000 match from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Iowa businesses that have been in operation for four years or less, or are not yet cash flow positive, are eligible to apply. This competition is open to businesses including, but not limited to, technology, bio-technology, green technologies, medical, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, engineering and education industries.

Participants will be judged on written submissions, and, for those who advance to the final round of the competition, their presentations to a panel of judges. First place will be awarded $40,000, second place $25,000, and third place $15,000. Awards for other categories will total $20,000.

Applications for the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Venture Competition are due May 18.

