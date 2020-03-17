Entrepreneur starts #CedarValleyStrong to help local businesses weather COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS — Heath Wilken was saddened to hear a massage parlor owner say on Facebook she had to effectively shutter her business due to decreased numbers of customers as people attempt to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

“When you lose, say, 30% of your business, that might be enough to shut it down,” Wilken said. “That’s exactly the thing I don’t want to happen.”

A business owner himself — he owns Cedar Falls Laser Engraving — Wilken knows how important a steady cash flow is to a business, especially in the midst of increasing social isolation. So on Sunday, after seeing a similar effort in a different state, Wilken kicked off #CedarValleyStrong, an initiative to “support the businesses you love” as the virus spreads, he said.

He noted locally owned businesses of all stripes were “going to see a decline in visitors,” and asked people to order food, shop online at those businesses or buy gift cards to use later.

“Gift cards equal immediate cash flow,” Wilken said. “And cash flow is the lifeblood of our local businesses.”