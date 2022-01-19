 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enrollment under way for Iowa Connections Academy

Iowa Connections Academy logo

Iowa Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school for students in grades K-12, is now enrolling students for the 2022-23 school year.

Iowa Connections Academy currently serves approximately 800 students in grades K-12 across Iowa, with enrollment interest rising over the last two years amid the pandemic.

The open enrollment period is now through March 1 for grades 1-12 and through September 2022 for kindergarten. Interested families are encouraged to enroll their student during the open enrollment period, though some students may be eligible outside the open enrollment period per good cause exemptions. For additional information about online education and enrollment, the school is hosting virtual events for families who are interested in learning more.

For more information about Iowa Connections Academy, or to begin the enrollment process, visit www.IowaConnectionsAcademy.com.

