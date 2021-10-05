CEDAR FALLS -- Bring your lunch and listen to the classics performed live at the Hearst Center for the Arts’ Lunchtime Concert Series, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. At noon on Friday the group Jazz by Three will play. Group members are Bob Dunn, Dennis Johnson, and Paul Rider. The series supports repairs for the center’s Steinway D piano.
Enjoy lunch with the classics at Hearst Center
