WATERLOO -- Operation Threshold will be taking applications for this season’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through April 30.
Applicants must have some form of identification for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bills, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days or for the past calendar year.
Any household applying to LIHEAP for the first time must meet with an Operation Threshold staff person, and will need to provide proof of their Social Security number. Returning applicants with last names beginning with the letters J through R will also need to meet with an Operation Threshold staff member.
This program is designed to help defray a portion of a household’s winter heating costs. The program provides assistance based on total household income, household size, dwelling type and type of heating fuel, among other factors.
Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:
Household size - annual gross income
1-$21,245
2-$28,805
3-$36,365
4-$43,925
5-$51,485
6-$59,045
7-$66,605
8-$74,165
For households with more than eight members, add $7,560 for each additional member.
Those who qualify for LIHEAP are also protected by the moratorium, which prevents utility companies from disconnecting utilities from Nov. 1 through April 1.
Households may receive assistance once per season. Households already approved for assistance for the 2018-2019 will not be able to apply again until next season.
For more information, or to make a donation to assist low-income households with an energy crisis, contact one of the Operation Threshold offices listed below or go to www.operationthreshold.org.
- Black Hawk County Office, 1535 Lafayette St., Waterloo; 291-2065
- Buchanan County Office, 1827 First St. W., Independence; (319) 334-6081
- Grundy County Office, 1606 G Avenue, Grundy Center; (319) 824-3460
