WATERLOO — Applications will be taken starting Thursday for the 2018-2019 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
This program is funded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Iowa Department of Human Rights/DCAA, and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.
Operation Threshold will take applications from Nov. 1 through April 30. Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days or for the past calendar year.
Any household applying to LIHEAP for the first time will need to meet with an Operation Threshold staff person. Returning applicants with last names beginning with the letters J through R also need to meet with an Operation Threshold staff member.
This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors including total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
For more information, or to make a donation to assist low-income households with an energy crisis (including emergency LP deliveries or utility disconnect situations), go to www.operationthreshold.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.