WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation and the Black Hawk County Conservation Board have established an endowment fund that will provide long-term financial support to promote, create and maintain wetland mitigation in areas under the auspices of the Conservation Board.
The fund has received an initial gift of $10,000 and welcomes other to contribute to this local conservation effort.
The Black Hawk County Conservation Board is a five-member volunteer board that oversees 9,000 acres, including river accesses, wetlands, wildlife areas, campgrounds, bike trails, geologic sites, lodges, and nature center. For more information, go to: https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Black-Hawk.aspx.
The Waterloo Community Foundation acknowledges that endowments help secure the long-term financial future of area non-profits. In addition to this endowment benefiting conservation efforts, the Foundation has also partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cedar Valley in establishing an endowment fund in 2018 with this youth-oriented program. For more information on either fund, contact the Foundation’s office at 883-6022.
Individuals interested in supporting either endowment can send tax deductible donations to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar Street, Suite 320 in Waterloo, IA 50701. On-line giving is also available by going to www.wloocommunityfoundation.org and clicking on the “Donate” button.
