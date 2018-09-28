WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of the Cedar Valley Inc. have announced an endowment fund has been established to provide long-term financial support to the youth-serving agency.
This formal relationship was recently finalized following a two-year capital campaign that raised $5.5 million for the new Otto Schoitz Teen and Educational Center and improvements at the current Lime Street facility.
Boys and Girls Club President Chris Holahan and Waterloo Community Foundation board chair Tim Hurley agree “we, as a community, have realized that youth need a place where they can grow as individuals, learn from role models and develop 21st-century skills.
The club’s programming fulfills those roles for many area youth, serving 350 youth per day (ages 6 to 18). This endowment assures that the club will be able to continue to grow and fulfill its mission ‘to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as responsible, caring and productive citizens.’”
Hurley said the partnership launches what the foundation hopes is the first of many endowment campaigns that aim to assist other Waterloo-based nonprofit agencies secure their long-term financial future.
Individuals interested in supporting this endowment can send tax-deductible donations to the Waterloo Community Foundation at 425 Cedar Street, Suite 320, Waterloo, IA 50701. Online giving also is available by going to www.wloocommunityfoundation.org and clicking on the donate button.
