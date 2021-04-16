End of watch: Community mourns as slain State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith laid to rest

First responders line the road as vehicles from law enforcement agencies from across the state follow the hearse carrying Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16 in Independence.
Bystanders look on as vehicles from law enforcement agencies from across the state follow the hearse carrying Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16 in Independence.
A bystander looks on as vehicles from law enforcement agencies from across the state follow the hearse carrying Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16 in Independence.
The hearse carrying Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith drives past law enforcement and first responders on Friday, April 16 in Independence.
Bystanders look on as vehicles from law enforcement agencies from across the state follow the hearse carrying Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16 in Independence.
First responders line the road as vehicles from law enforcement agencies from across the state follow the hearse carrying Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16 in Independence.
A marquee in downtown Independence, Iowa, honors Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16 for his funeral service.
Members of the Independence Fire Department lower the large American flag that hung above Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith's funeral procession on Friday, April 16 in Independence.
Iowa State Patrol officers stand at attention as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith arrives at Independence High School on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith arrives at Independence High School on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty.
Law enforcement officers gather outside Independence Community High School as troopers prepare to transfer Sgt. Jim Smith's casket into the hearse on April 16, 2021.
The Iowa Patriot Guard arrive at the funeral of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year State Patrol veteran, was killed in the line of duty on April 9 during a standoff in Grundy Center.
The hearse and a small procession arrive for funeral services for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Independence Community High School, in Independence, Iowa. Smith was killed while trying to arrest a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home.
The Independence High School parking lot fills with cars for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith's funeral service on Friday.
Law enforcement and emergency service vehicles line the parking lot at Independence High School for the funeral of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed in the line of duty.
The Iowa Patriot Guard arrive at Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith's Funeral April 16, 2021.
Mourners gather at Independence High School for the funeral of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.
Law enforcement vehicles fill the parking lot before funeral services for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Independence Community High School, in Independence, Iowa. Smith was killed while trying to arrest a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home.
An honor guard carrying American flags waits to cross the street before funeral services for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Independence Community High School, in Independence, Iowa. Smith, who was killed while trying to arrest a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home. (Kelsey Kremer /The Des Moines Register via AP)
A group of people walk into Independence Community High School for funeral services for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith on Friday, April 16, 2021 in Independence, Iowa. Smith, who was killed while trying to arrest a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home.(Kelsey Kremer /The Des Moines Register via AP)
Iowa State Patrol vehicles enter the procession for Sgt. Jim Smith after the funeral service at Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
Iowa State Patrol officers enter their vehicles after the funeral service for Sgt. Jim Smith at Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
Iowa State Patrol vehicles exit the funeral service of Sgt. Jim Smith at Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
Law enforcement officers gather outside Independence Community High School after the funeral service for Sgt. Jim Smith on April 16, 2021.
A trooper from Iowa State Patrol stands outside to direct traffic following the funeral service for Sgt. Jim Smith at Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
An Iowa State Patrol vehicle sits at the exit of Independence Community High School after the funeral service for Sgt. Jim Smith on April 16, 2021.
The hearse carrying Sgt. Jim Smith's casket leaves Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
A hearse carrying Sgt. Jim Smith's casket leaves Independence Community High School on April 16, 2021.
Area fire department members stand at attention as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith arrives at Independence High School on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa State Patrol officers and Iowa Freedom Riders (right) stand at attention as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith arrives at Independence High School on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa State Patrol officers carry the casket of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith into Independence High School on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa State Patrol officers stand at attention as the body of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is carried into Independence High School on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa State Patrol Col. Nathan Fulk addresses journalists gathered at the funeral of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith at Independence High School on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Iowa State Patrol Col. Nathan Fulk addresses journalists gathered at the funeral of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith at Independence High School on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People gather along the street as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People gather along the street as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People gather along the street as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People gather along the street as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People gather along the street as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People gather along the street as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People gather along the street as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Craig Sinnwell of Charles City kneels and holds a flag as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Two of Sinnwell's nephews are state troopers. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Waterloo police officers ride along the street with the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith as it passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People watch as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People gather along the street as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
People stand and watch as the funeral procession of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith passes through Independence on Friday, April 16, 2021. Smith, a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, was killed last Friday in the line of duty. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
INDEPENDENCE -- At first, the large gymnasium with hundreds of chairs appeared mostly empty, as Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith’s flag-draped casket was marched in by the patrol's honor guard.
Then, thousands of law enforcement personnel from across Iowa walked in, two by two, for more than half an hour. They saluted Smith’s casket and filled every single chair and nearly all of the Independence High School gym’s bleachers on Friday morning for Smith’s funeral.
Smith, 51, died of a single gunshot wound April 9 as he and other law enforcement attempted to make an arrest in Grundy Center. He was laid to rest Friday in Independence in front of many officers who knew him, as well as many who didn’t.
"For those of you who don't know Jim, I can still remember the first time I met Jim. After meeting him, I remember being a bit confused: He was 51, but he looked 35 and he acted like 5," said Paul Heppner, interim pastor for Jesup Bible Fellowship, where Smith and his family attended church. "I was also confused because he was this mixture of stern law officer and comedian."
Smith loved his family, including wife Kathy, son Zander and daughter Jazlyn, speakers at Smith's funeral said. He also loved his job as a state trooper, serving on the patrol's tactical team since 1994, and he loved music, playing drums -- by his own admission, not very well, joked former pastor Zane Hall -- at Sunday services.