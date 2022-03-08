Empty Bowls returns to Waterloo

After two years of being relegated to an online event, one of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s most important fundraisers is back to meeting in person.

Empty Bowls will return to Waterloo on March 25. A national event, the Empty Bowls Project has been a part of the Cedar Valley’s efforts to fight food insecurity since 2006. It was originally held once every other year, but for about a decade it’s been an annual event. Normally, participants receive a simple meal of bread and soup, along with a crafted bowl to remind them of all the empty bowls in their area. However, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank takes the extra step of including a raffle and silent auction, turning it from simple awareness to fundraising.

According to Barbara Prather, executive director for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, there are approximately 35,000 people experiencing food insecurity across the 16-county area her organization serves, or roughly 10% of the population. Around 40% of these are children. Prather added that it’s the food bank’s job to create a safety net and close the food security gap, the areas social programs don’t cover.

With the arrival of the COVID-19, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank has carried out its last two Empty Bowls events completely online. With it taking place in March, the onset of the pandemic in 2020 came just as preparations were being made.

“We’ve accomplished a lot as an organization in the last few years. You know, the pandemic hit right before we were supposed to do Empty Bowls in 2020, and we made a decision quickly that we would go online with the event, and it came off pretty seamlessly,” Prather said. “At the same time, we were reacting to ensuring that people had access to food in the Cedar Valley.”

But with restrictions being lifted, the food bank will be holding its fundraiser in person for the first time since 2019.

“We’re really excited to welcome people back,” said community events manager Jared Feigenbaum. “We think this is a beneficial way to support each other and be together in community.”

Empty Bowls will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are on sale for $25 at www.emptybowls.live/2022.

