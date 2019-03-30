WATERLOO — Hundreds of empty bowls of all shapes, sizes and colors lined the tables at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center on Friday evening. Each dish served as a symbol of what thousands of Northeast Iowans experience every day -- food insecurity.
“It’s the symbolizing of all the empty bowls in the community,” said Barb Prather, executive director at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
The food bank celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Empty Bowls event Friday with more than 400 guests who purchased tickets to the dinner.
When the doors opened at 6 p.m., most guests walked straight to the tables to carefully choose their ceramic bowl, each handmade by a local artist or student in the community. Gourmet soups and bread were served from a variety of Cedar Valley restaurants.
“This is one of our biggest fundraising events. Tickets are only $25, and all dollars raised go to support the food bank and the estimated 45,260 individuals who are estimated to be hungry in Northeast Iowa,” Prather said.
Checker and the Bluetones, an area band that hosts the annual Stone Soul Picnic to benefit the food bank, performed live music. Craig Laue from 105.7 KOKZ and Daniel Winn from KWWL-TV news hosted the event that also included a raffle and silent auction.
In 2018, the food bank raised more than $25,000 to fight hunger in Northeast Iowa at the event. Support not only raises funds to feed more people but raises awareness of an important issue.
The food bank estimates there are 8.5 million meals needed in Northeast Iowa, and the organization is just 2 million meals away from filling that gap.
“This just should not happen in Iowa,” said Cheryl Erb, who attends the dinner each year.
With millions of acres of farmland, Iowa leads the country when it comes to production of of corn, soybeans, pork and eggs.
“You drive around and you can see food all around,” Erb said.
She joined the food bank’s board of directors after assisting with a hunger survey from Feeding America, a national hunger relief organization. Her task was to interview people utilizing the food bank’s services.
When she discovered people reported having to choose between paying bills or feeding their family, she felt compelled to get involved.
“Driving home I kept thinking, ‘How can we have this?’” she said. “So yes, I have a very strong passion for feeding people.”
Lola Kapaun and a group of 13 of her friends, who call themselves Queens of the Greens, volunteer each year for the event.
“Barb kind of knows when she needs some help she can call on us. We have a lot of hands,” she said.
The women all share a love for golf and their community. During the winter months, they volunteer at the food bank and provide support for food bank fundraisers. For Empty Bowls, they collect silent auction donations from Cedar Valley businesses, including several on Main Street in Cedar Falls, Miracle Car Wash and Tractor Supply.
“Everybody is always receptive when it involves hungry people,” Kapaun said. “The food bank is an awesome organization. The staff all work so well together. They all have the same mission and passion for this, and Barb is always on to something new and different to make it bigger and better.”
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs that assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 6 million pounds of food, which provided more than 6.7 million meals within a 16-county service area.
“People don’t realize that there is hunger in the community, but it’s a way to recognize that and also pay for more meals to the community,” Prather said.
Sponsors of the event include Walmart, John Deere, UICCU, Aspro, Lincoln Savings Bank, Bergan KDV, Veridian, Tyson, Sysco, CUNA, UAW #838, Huff Contracting, Waterloo Warehousing and US Bank.
