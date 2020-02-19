Empty Bowls event plans set

WATERLOO – On March 27, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will hold the 11th annual Empty Bowls event at the Hilton Garden Inn event center in Cedar Falls.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness and educate the community on the issue of hunger. In addition to receiving a humble meal of bread and soup in a symbolic, handmade bowl, event attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets, and participate in a silent and live auction beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding around 9 p.m.

Auction items include electronics, artwork, jewelry, sports memorabilia, event tickets and several gift certificates.

“In 2019 the Food Bank raised over $25,000 at this event to fight hunger in Northeast Iowa,” said Barbara Prather, executive director. “Your support not only raises funds but raises awareness to this important issue. This is one of our biggest events, and tickets are just $25. All dollars raised will go to support the Food Bank and the over 43,430 individuals who are estimated to be hungry in Northeast Iowa.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.emptybowls.live/tickets.

