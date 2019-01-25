WATERLOO -- Several hundred people came to the Diamond Event Center Friday to celebrate the work of departing Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Kevin Dill.
He is resigning from his position after three years due to a recent medical diagnosis. Dill has been diagnosed with Lewy Body disease, a terminal condition with no cure. The disease has similar symptoms to Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.
Veterans, service members and civilians from around the country and Iowa came to show their respect and admiration for all the work Dill has done to impact thousands of lives for the better.
An emotional crowd listened as speaker after speaker described the accomplishments Dill had achieved while at the Black Hawk VA.
Dan Hansen, supervisor at the VA regional office in Des Moines, talked about how Dill has helped establish Iowa and Black Hawk County as an example of excellence.
“His reputation is well served,” Hansen said.
During the event, Dill was given a variety of plaques and gifts from groups and people he’s worked with throughout his tenure.
An especially emotional moment came when Dill took the stage to describe how his faith served him, and how his illness impacted his life and job.
“Over the last two or three months, I could feel the symptoms of the Parkinson’s coming, and I could sense the decline in my cognitive skills and the memory issues,” he said.
Dill realized what was happening to him and called on God to help him continue.
“There were many times before a veteran came in that I was on the ground (and) couldn’t get up,” Dill said. “I didn’t want the veterans to see me weak, so I wanted to make sure I got up before they came into the office.”
As he would lay there, Dill said he heard God tell him to get up so he could help the veteran coming to his office find their way.
“What God has instilled in me is, no matter how much pain I was in laying on the floor in the office, and how weak I was, and how lost I was, that I had to get up because the veteran coming in, their pain is greater than mine, their weakness is greater than mine, their struggle is greater than mine, their interests are above my own interest, their needs are above my needs, and I need to get up off the floor and show that to them,” Dill said.
Since Dec. 9, 2015, Dill and his staff have assisted more than 9,000 veterans seeking federal, state and local benefit assistance, enrolled 825 new Cedar Valley veterans in VA Health Care, enrolled 100 new veterans in college and held 500 outreach events for veterans throughout the community.
He’s established Operation Christmas, which has helped given 875 veterans and widows Christmas gifts.
Many state legislators were present, including Rep. Bob Kressig of Cedar Falls, Rep. Sandy Salmon of Janesville and Sen. Jeff Danielson of Waterloo, to acknowledge the work Dill's done for the community.
“He has set the standard,” said Chiquita Loveless, military and student veteran service coordinator at the University of Northern Iowa. “Kevin has started momentum that does not need to be stopped.”
Dill has inspired several members of the Cedar Valley community to continue his fight for veterans, including Kris Jones, who has worked with Dill on several projects and wants to continue his work.
“It makes me want to do the things I do for veterans,” Jones said. “I want to be an extension of Kevin.”
Dill said he will stay on the job until he can train his replacement.
After the event, Dill went back his office to meet with other veterans throughout the day.
“It was humbling seeing all these people here,” Dill said.
He found all of his accolades confusing.
“I struggle with it only because I think that’s what we’re called to do,” he said. “To get an award for doing what we’re called to do and just caring for people, it’s a little hard to take, but I really appreciate it and I hope going forward that whoever they pick for the office has that same servant's heart.”
