CEDAR FALLS — The 13-time Grammy Award winner, Emmylou Harris, who is known for her eloquently straightforward songwriting as well as her incomparably expressive singing, will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Gallagher Bluedorn, located on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa.
Emmylou Harris is an admired and influential woman in music. She has recorded more than 25 albums and has lent her talents to countless fellow artists’ recordings. In recognition of her remarkable career, Harris was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.
She has recorded with such diverse artists as Linda Ronstadt, Daniel Lanois, Bob Dylan, Mark Knopfler, Neil Young, Gram Parsons, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Roy Orbison, Ryan Adams, Beck, Elvis Costello, Johnny Cash, Lucinda Williams, Lyle Lovett and most recently Rodney Crowell. Few in pop or country music have achieved such honesty or revealed such maturity in their writings. Forty years into her career, Harris shares the hard-earned wisdom that hopefully if not inevitably comes with getting older, though she’s never stopped looking ahead.
