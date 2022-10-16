Emma Benoit to speak at Cedar Valley suicide awareness, mental health event

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention and Support will host one of its largest-ever educational events Saturday.

Emma Benoit, the focus of the documentary “My Ascension,” will be at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center for a 1 p.m. event to meet and talk with people. The 90-minute film will be screened at 2 p.m. with a question and answer session to follow.

The free event will be able to accommodate as many as 1,600 people.

“We want teachers, counselors, students, everyone to be there. If these 1,600 people can reach their friends and co-workers and get the message out, that’s what we’re looking for,” said Thomas Eachus, executive director of the Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center. “Sometimes, the problem is a lack of awareness, and people not knowing how to get the resources they need.”

A suicide attempt in 2017 paralyzed Benoit when she was a 16-year-old high school student but propelled her on a mission. She now uses her experience to help others find hope and shine more light on the fact that 20 young people die every day by suicide in the United States.

“I hope to have an open and vulnerable conversation that inspires and informs people. I hope to encourage a setting where people feel safe and comfortable talking about uncomfortable things such as mental health challenges and suicide,” said Benoit in response to emailed questions.

Besides her story of recovery and activism, the film highlights two other young people who tragically committed suicide. It includes the views of their families, friends and others. They talk about what they believe can be done to prevent others from taking their own lives.

Thirty vendors also will have tables set up with additional resources. And mental health professionals will be on hand in case someone is triggered by the film or conversations.

“I think she wants people to know that if it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone,” said Eachus.

He compared Benoit to Kevin Hines, who leapt from the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000 when he was 19 in an attempt to take his life. He survived and went on to become an activist in suicide prevention.

Suicide is a top ten leading cause of death in Iowa, Eachus pointed out.

Additionally, he believes the area is still feeling the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental state. That is now coupled with other challenges people face, like higher costs due to rising inflation.

The mental health field also is struggling in its hiring efforts, largely because of the impacts of the workforce shortage, he said.

The coalition has organized other training like QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) and taken actions like purchasing gun locks for people at risk of attempting suicide.

The event is made possible because of several organizations. Those include Alive and Running Iowa, Cedar Valley United Way, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center and UnityPoint-Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.

The Gallagher Bluedorn, on the University of Northern Iowa campus, is located at 8201 Dakota St.