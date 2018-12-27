Thirteenth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
WAVERLY — It’s Emily McClimon’s job — sort of — to be able to attempt the latest “Fortnite” dance.
Mimicking steps from the online video game draws laughs from teenagers at the Waverly Public Library, who are big fans of the game and the culture it’s spawned. But more than laughs, it’s reassuring to them that McClimon — at age 30 and therefore slightly removed from her teenage years — gets them.
“I’m OK with being nerdy with them, doing embarrassing things in front of them,” McClimon said. “You just have to get on their level and be OK with that.”
McClimon, Waverly’s teen librarian serving kids in seventh through 12th grade, has gained the trust of the city’s teens enough to make a more-robust Teen Advisory Board, which meets regularly and advises her on what materials to buy, what programs to run and how to better design an area to cater to their needs.
“The teens keep everything really fresh, and they don’t always get the best rep — not everyone at the library likes them,” McClimon said. “But I like being their advocate and giving them the opportunity to be shown in a really positive light — giving them leadership opportunities, opportunities to figure out what they want to be.”
It’s those leadership qualities, both within and outside of the Waverly Public Library, that prompted a slew of people to nominate her as one of this year’s 20 Under 40 recipients.
“Because of her, we have an excellent and very active program for the young people of our community,” said one of those nominators, Laura Hemmes with the Friends of the Waverly Public Library board.
Hemmes mentioned McClimon put together a “Harry Potter Escape Room,” and said people drove from up to four hours away to experience it.
Another nominator and Friends board member, Jo Bagelmann, said McClimon came upon some discarded restaurant booth seats that are now “always filled with young people doing homework after school.”
“Emily’s ability to move from opportunity to reality is outstanding,” Bagelmann wrote in her nomination. “In 2016, our teen program attendance grew 84 percent from the previous year. What library wouldn’t be thrilled with those statistics?”
But working as a teen librarian wasn’t McClimon’s original goal. With her grandparents and parents owning several small-town newspapers around eastern Iowa, she figured she’d be a journalist. Husband Levi got a job as an engineer with Unverferth Manufacturing in Shell Rock, however, and she found herself at the library.
“There’s a lot of parallels between journalism and the library world — we deal a lot with people’s stories, we deal a lot with freedom of speech,” she said. “I don’t have to deal with deadlines. But there’s a lot of things that overlap.”
One thing she did want to continue upon moving to the Cedar Valley was rowing — she went to the University of Iowa on a scholarship as a coxswain — and finally joined up with the post-flood Waterloo Rowing Club three years ago.
“I love being on the water,” she said. “You get to be out in nature while also getting a good workout.”
But it’s also taught her leadership: The coxswain, she said, is the “eyes and ears” of a boat in a race.
“I think you’ve got to be able to roll with any situation and improvise, kind of be that steady calm most of the time,” McClimon said. “They’re really relying on you to really pull through and make the right choices.”
Those lessons also have come in handy now that she and Levi are parents to Valerie, 3, and Tessa, 2. And she wants to continue to work with kids — starting up a high school rowing club in the area is another one of her goals.
As far as those looking to follow in her footsteps? Follow your passions, McClimon says.
“I would say pick things you really enjoy to get involved in,” she said. “The rest should come easy if you do that.”
