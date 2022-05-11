Emily Babinat: She treats cancer patients 'as if they were her family'

First in a series on Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses

WATERLOO — When Allison Ramaker’s father underwent cancer treatment at UnityPoint Community Cancer Center in Waterloo, she felt comfort in knowing he was getting state-of-the-art medical treatment

The family found a whole other level of comfort and care in nurse Emily Babinat.

“Emily is an outstanding nurse at UnityPoint Community Cancer Center. Nobody wants to go to the cancer center, but if these patients have Emily Babinat as their nurse, the patient is at ease. She is a very passionate, knowledgeable, loving and caring person. She treats her patients as if they were her family.”

Ramaker was so impressed with Babinat she nominated her for a Cedar Valley Top Nurse award. Babinat is among 15 nurses this year to receive the honor from The Courier.

“My dad was there for chemotherapy for his cancer, and she made him feel at ease and told him that things are going to be OK and helped him get through it. My dad graduated from chemo and she was there with him when he rang the bell! He loved her as a granddaughter.”

Babinat was surprised to learn she’d been nominated, and even more shocked to learn she’d been chosen as a 2022 Top Nurse.

“I had no idea,” she said, laughing.

It’s that laughter and light-heartedness that Babinat’s patients appreciate most, her colleagues say.

“All of our nurses have something unique and special. They are amazing with patients,” said UPH Cancer Center Clinic Administrator Betsy Robertson. “But what sets Emily apart is she just has that personality that’s able to bring joy. She makes heavy things light. She’s funny. She’s empathetic with patients. She listens to them.”

Babinat, 28, began her post-secondary education as a business major at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. It just didn’t sit right with her. “I didn’t feel like that was something I could do that would help people,” she said.

She switched paths and became a certified nursing assistant. Stints as a CNA at Ravenwood Speciality Care and NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls solidified her belief that she’d made the right decision.

Babinat went on to earn her licensed practical nurse degree at Hawkeye Community College and a bachelor of science in nursing degree from the Des Moines Area Community College online program.

She worked on the medical/surgical floors at hospitals in Dubuque and Des Moines for a time before she and her husband, Adam, returned to the Cedar Valley. For the last three years, she’s been an adult oncology nurse. It’s tough — but gratifying — work, she explained.

“You see patients in their worst times. This is a situation nobody ever wants to be in. If you can make patients in a situation like that feel comfortable, that’s really rewarding. You’re talking about one of the scariest moments of their life, and to be able to provide comfort and assurance no matter what the outcome is has been really eye-opening.”

Building relationships with cancer patients is a priority. That goes a long way, Robertson said.

“You are a part of their support system. You have to go to the next level here. Patients come frequently so we make it a priority to know little things about their lives — how many grandkids they have, that they’re planning a trip to Hawaii. All of those things. They need to know we are taking an interest in their lives, not just their medical journey.

“Emily really exemplifies all of that. She is so good at figuring out which patients have a playful personality and she’ll go down that road with them and connect on that level. That’s why a lot of our patients love her. I just appreciate her, and I’m so glad she’s a part of this team. We need her light.”

The light goes both ways, Babinat said. Her patients have given her plenty of light and wisdom, too.

“One thing I’ve learned, especially in this field, is that positivity goes a long way. I’ve learned that through patients undergoing chemotherapy. They always have optimism. It takes weeks — sometimes months — of treatment. It’s hard on them. It wears them down. Cancer has always been a battle, and it’s a victory to complete chemotherapy. But they do it with a positive attitude. Oncology is where my heart is. This is the best field I’ve ever been in.”

Outside of work, Babinat and her husband are bicyclists with plans to ride RAGBRAI this year. “Ride” is a strong word, she said, laughing once again. She plans to drive an RV while he rides the full route. “My husband is really into biking. Let’s just say I’ve been trying to bike with him.”

