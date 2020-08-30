Emergency room nurse Kim Willbee draws on experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Kim Willbee’s path to becoming a nurse started in a hospital bed with a ruptured colon.

“I almost died,” Willbee said. “I spent about four years getting five different surgeries, and at the risk of sounding really corny, that’s what helped me come to know how important nurses were.”

Willbee, who was honored as one of the 2020 Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses, said her experience not only led to a later-than-normal career choice to join the profession but also gave her insight into caring for patients.

“Towards the end of all my surgeries I just was super weak, super tired, and it was the nurses and the CNAs who really got me over the hump,” Willbee said. “I was very young when that happened and I felt less than human.

“I had a certified nursing assistant come in and just shave my legs. She was really pivotal in making me realize I just wasn’t somebody’s job, but that she saw me as a person.

“That’s critical, because we do this every day and it would be easy to see somebody as their diagnosis,” she added. “You need to see them as an individual. You need to see them as a human being.”