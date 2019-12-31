WATERLOO -- A diverse coalition of community leaders and organizations has announced the opening of an emergency overnight warming center at Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center, 1621 E. Fourth St.
The warming center is scheduled to open on Jan. 6 and stay in operation through March.
This all-volunteer center seeks to be a safety net for housing insecure people. The need for a new warming center became apparent to some advocates for the homeless after last winter’s polar vortex brought multiple nights of life-threatening cold weather.
“I saw people coming into the Hospitality House, folks that had been out all night in these temperatures, and I just knew that we needed to create a space for these folks to go in the evening,” said Joni Hansen of the Cedar Valley Hospitality House, who serves on the warming center's committee.
After months of searching for a suitable location,Jubilee United Methodist Church offered the use of their Freedom resource center.
You have free articles remaining.
“For our parishioners, this gives us an opportunity to act on the acts of ministry and social justice we talk about as a community," said the Rev. Abraham Funchess, the church's pastor.
The shelter will operate from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week. Volunteers are needed to help cover the overnight shifts each day.
A volunteer training is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 2) at Jubilee United Methodist Freedom Center. Those interested in volunteering are asked to attend this training. Anyone who is interested but cannot attend the training should email waterloowarmingcenter@gmail.com.
The coalition said keeping a warming shelter open each night with only the support of volunteers will be hard to sustain in the long run. They plan to keep working to establish a permanent location with staff by next winter and look to local government to help fill this need.
“The county and our cities must come together as they have done in other communities to support and fund this critical need, there simply must be a permanent and staffed emergency overnight warming center that does not turn folks away," said Chris Schwartz, Black Hawk County Supervisor and a member of the warming center committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.