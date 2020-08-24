Emergency officials caution residents of coming heat

WATERLOO – Emergency officials are warning residents as temperatures are expected to spike in coming days.
According to Black Hawk County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service has predicted air temperatures and heat index valued in the mid- to upper 90s across much of the state, even reaching more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some locations.
The forecast for Waterloo on Tuesday calls for a high near 97 degrees.
People should take frequent breaks, find an air-conditioned space in public places like shopping malls even for a short time, according to Emergency Management. People should also stay in the shade, drink plenty of cold water, eat light easy to digest foods and wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
Check on neighbors, especially the elderly and small children. Know the warning signs for dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
For more information contact the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency at 291-4373.
