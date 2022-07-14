 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emergency food and shelter funding applications accepted

WATERLOO -- Agencies providing emergency food and shelter programs in Black Hawk County can apply for federal funds to assist their efforts.

The funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The county has been awarded $42,409 through its annual program and $131,075 through the American Rescue Plan Act.

A local board will determine on Aug. 10 how the funds, appropriated by Congress, are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter program run by local service agencies in the area.

Eligible local service agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system and practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.

Agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds should contact Sheri Alldredge, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, at (319) 235-0311 for an application.

Applications must be received by Aug. 3.

