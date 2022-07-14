Emergency food and shelter funding applications accepted

WATERLOO -- Agencies providing emergency food and shelter programs in Black Hawk County can apply for federal funds to assist their efforts.
The funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The county has been awarded $42,409 through its annual program and $131,075 through the American Rescue Plan Act.
A local board will determine on Aug. 10 how the funds, appropriated by Congress, are to be distributed among emergency food and shelter program run by local service agencies in the area.
Eligible local service agencies must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system and practice non-discrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food or shelter programs; and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.
Agencies interested in applying for EFSP funds should contact Sheri Alldredge, Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, at (319) 235-0311 for an application.
Applications must be received by Aug. 3.
PHOTOS: Dike-New Hartford vs. Osage in substate final
Members of the Dike-New Hartford baseball team dog pile onto each other after beating Osage, 11-10, Tuesday in Mason City in a Class 2A substate final to reach the state tournament.
Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor drives the game-winning hit through the infield to deliver the Wolverines a 11-10 victory over Osage Tuesday in Mason City in a Class 2A substate final.
Dike-New Hartford's Wil Textor dives back into first on a pickoff attempt while Osage's Maddox Cockrum fields the throw Tuesday in a 2A substate final at Mason City.
Dike-New Hartford's Gus Varney (1) celebrates with teammate Lewis Textor after scoring a run Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
Dike-New Hartford second baseman Devon Kollasch fields a popup Tuesday during a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
Dike-New Hartford's Gus Varney throws to first for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
Dike-New Hartford reliver Lewis Textor throws a pitch Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
Dike-New Hartford shortstop Gus Varney celebrates with pitcher Lewis Textor (not pictured) after the Wolverines doubled off Osage base runner Luke Scharper in the sixth inning Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final in Mason City.
Osage reliever Carson Nasstrom unleashes a pitch Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
Osage's Tyler Oberfoell fires to first for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
Osage rightfielder Luke Scharper catches a fly ball for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
Dike-New Hartford's Cole McCumber fields a fly ball for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
Dike-New Hartford second baseman Devon Kollasch throws to first for an out Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Osage in Mason City.
Osage's Max Gast is greeted at home plate by teammate Landon Arends after hitting a solo home run in the second inning Tuesday in a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
Osage's Luke Scharper slaps hands with Anders Kittleson after hitting a 3-run home run in the first inning Tuesday against Dike-New Hartford in a substate final at Mason City.
Osage pitcher Anders Kittleson throws a pitch in the first inning of a 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
Osage second baseman Heath Voigt throws to first for an out Tuesday in a Class 2A substate final against Dike-New Hartford in Mason City.
