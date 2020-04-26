EMBARC providing multilingual coronavirus information, food delivery

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — As the state of Iowa started recording its first cases of coronavirus in early March, the governor started daily briefings updating residents of the growing infection and death rates, and news organizations have been covering the unfolding pandemic within Iowa’s borders in earnest.

But nearly all of that coverage and information has been in English, Iowa’s official language. And that meant refugees who don’t speak English as a first language were left in the dark about coronavirus’ impact.

“It’s so hard for them to obtain good, credible information because of the language barrier,” said Erin Kim-Cho, communication consultant at EMBARC, a nonprofit helping Burmese residents and other refugees based in Des Moines. “They were getting information kind of as a rumor or word of mouth.”

One of those rumors? That the Burmese — who had survived the horrors of living through Myanmar’s civil war as well as refugee camps in Thailand — somehow would not contract the highly contagious virus. Kim-Cho described the thinking as, “We’ve gone through so much in the past that we will be immune to this.”

“We wanted to clarify that with credible sources,” she said.