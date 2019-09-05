DES MOINES — A statewide refugee assistance organization with a robust Waterloo presence is the winner of a “People’s Choice” grant from Google.
EMBARC, or Ethnic Minorities of Burma Advocacy and Resource Center, garnered the most online votes out of five Iowa finalists for a $125,000 Google Impact Challenge Iowa grant for its RefugeeRISE program.
All five organizations received $175,000 grants as finalists, so the extra grant ups EMBARC’s award to $300,000.
“This is especially significant because refugee and immigrant community members can connect with employers and educational opportunities,” said Henny Ohr, executive director of EMBARC, in a statement provided by Google and Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.
Reynolds was at the Iowa West Foundation in Council Bluffs on Tuesday to present the grants to the winners. She praised Google in the release.
“Google’s investment in Iowa is a reflection of our people’s ability to innovate,” Reynolds was quoted as saying. “These opportunities are fueling economic growth, allowing Iowans’ ingenuity and strong work ethic to drive competition on a global scale.”
Google’s Council Bluffs data center facility has been in operation for 10 years, and the company says it’s awarded more than $1.5 million to local schools and nonprofits since 2009.
“Congratulations to today’s winners, especially EMBARC, who was chosen by fellow Iowans as the People’s Choice,” said Dan Harbeke, head of external affairs for Google in Iowa, in the release.
