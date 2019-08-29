WATERLOO — A statewide organization with a local presence is asking for the community’s help in voting for them to win a $125,000 grant from Google.
EMBARC Iowa, based in Des Moines but with a presence helping Burmese and other refugees in Waterloo, is one of five organizations competing in the Google Impact Challenge Iowa.
Each organization was already awarded $175,000 from Google just for making it to the top five, and could increase that to $300,000 by garnering the most online votes, said Halkeno Tura, EMBARC Waterloo’s program director.
He said the money will be used for the organization’s RefugeeRISE program, an AmeriCorps-led program that provides workforce development and educational assistance.
“It will help our after school program, summer camp program, workforce development program and case management, for example if you have issues in the school or any kind of mental health issues or behavioral issues,” Tura said.
Those wanting to vote can visit https://impactchallenge.withgoogle.com/iowa2019/charities and select EMBARC to vote for the organization to win. No signup is required, and voting ends Friday.
“We are the only refugee-led, founded by refugees” organization on the list, Tura said. “We are very close to the community that is most vulnerable. We help them understand the education system, employment system.
“We also work with the youth, developing the future of Iowa,” he added. “That makes us very unique.”
