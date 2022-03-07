Elma, population 505, meets town needs through bridge building, $1.4 million project

ELMA -- This town is all about building bridges -- even though you won’t find an expanse of water much wider than Mead Creek on the northwest edge of town.

There’s one covered bridge, an old rail head viaduct over Main Street that is now part of a recreational trail. It has become a community symbol, a motif of what this Howard County community of a little more than 500 is trying to accomplish.

In fact, the name of the town’s nonprofit community betterment organization is The Bridge Inc. It’s a coalition of people that have put together a community complex project now underway in a closed elementary school building.

Elma is one of a handful of Iowa communities involved in Shrink Smart, an Iowa State University research project begun in 2017 that examines how towns with decreasing populations keep their quality of life.

“Elma really is, I would say, a communitywide effort, ” Iowa State professor of sociology David Peters said.

Old school

One element of Elma’s school building project, a new public library, is anticipated to be completed this summer. An addition, a child day care center is also in play.

As of mid-February almost $1.1 million had been raised toward the community complex project. It is now estimated to cost $1.4 million after rising materials costs added $200,000 to the price tag.

“We were worried we wouldn’t have the money to keep things going. Money’s been coming in just fine. We need to get the materials in here,” said Bruce Weigel, a banker by trade and treasurer of The Bridge Inc. and its economic development committee.

“But I think we’ll still get it done by late spring, early summer, is our hope,” Weigel said.

Peters and his fellow ISU researchers are helping — a team of upperclassmen students from various backgrounds will work with city leaders to gather ideas for art and design work this spring under Jennifer Drinkwater, an ISU professor and community art specialist with ISU Extension.

“They’ve created this ethic of involving everybody, getting broad-based support, really making these bridging linkages to all segments of the community to get, really, everyone on board,” Peters said.

Elma has been successful in fundraising efforts ranging from small local donations, to events like a chili cook-off, to a grant from the Roy J. Carver Trust in Muscatine, to state grants, including some available through COVID relief.

They even brought “American Idol” winner and recording artist Maddie Poppe of Clarksville, just 45 miles away, to town for a benefit concert last fall. It was a birthday gift from resident Joe Whitinger to his wife, Kathy, but grew into a fundraiser for the project, to which the couple are donors.

Rural growth

While the city saw its population drop by 23 to 505 in the 2020 census, a 4.33% decrease from 546 residents in 2010, the outlying Mennonite communities have been growing.

David Oberholtzer, a Groffdale Conference Mennonite, who operates the popular Farmland Hardware store west of Elma, said the overall Mennonite population, made up of different faith traditions, has grown over the past 20 to 30 years, to roughly 250 families. Some are “horse-and-buggy” Mennonites while others use more modern conveniences like automobiles to varying degrees. He came to the area from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, in 1999.

There are several churches around and outside of Elma, which Oberholtzer said is “on the eastern edge” of the area where most of the Mennonites have settled.

Leaders here are relying on inclusion to revitalize their community, to maintain basic services, including a new health clinic, staffed by Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco.

“There was some donated labor. Some Mennonites helped the contractor in charge,” Oberholtzer said.

It is complete with a parking space in the back for the rural Mennonite neighbors to hitch their horse and buggies – but an admonishment for those good neighbors to police their horses’ waste, and to leave nothing but hoof prints.

The Mennonites “were a huge influence on getting the medical clinic here,” said Erin Ludwig, also a banker and a volunteer on the Elma Community Complex who heads up volunteer efforts on the Serving Our Community committee of The Bridge Inc. Oberholtzer said the conservative rural Mennonites, while not involved in public events, do business in town and use services there.

“It’s definitely a team approach,” Ludwig said. “There are multiple entities working for the community betterment."

Ludwig said the complex project is an example. The school closed in 2015 and the building was given to the city. The goal was to match what the city did with it to the needs of the community.

“You’re trying to provide the service that they need; day care, for one,” Ludwig said. “If we’re going to have young families, they have to have a place to take their kids.”

“Even things to do,” City Clerk Shannon Gebel said, like a splash pad in the city park. “Especially after COVID hit and you couldn’t go swimming anywhere and there’s nothing to do. That’s when people really wanted that, right across the street from the community complex in the park.”

Ludwig said identifying needs came first. The day care and library were tops. Both are being expanded.

“To be next door to the day care would be huge,” said Renee Burke, library director since 2013.

An engineer was hired to make sense of the finances, Ludwig said. A library consultant also held a community meeting to gather ideas; a decision was made to renovate the school gym into a new library and multipurpose community room.

There were challenges; the medical clinic had to be built further away from the day care/library complex than was originally hoped because of revisions to state flood maps.

To get momentum, the leaders sought large donations, sent mailers outside the community, and applied for every grant that had an angle with the clinic, library and day care.

“They knew who we were in Des Moines, because we invited the governor to stop by,” Weigel added. Gov. Kim Reynolds visited in September 2020.

A steep hill

“You know, when you start out saying you’re going to raise ($1.4 million), and the largest project ever in the city probably would have been $250,000 eight to 10 years ago, there were a ton of people who weren’t necessarily against the project, but (said), ‘You’re never going to raise that kind of money.’ ”

“And gee, look what we’re doing now,” Gebel said.

Other projects followed, for the splash pad and a community-based ambulance project.

New clinic

Collaboration with the Mennonite community centered on the clinic after the flood construction limits came up.

The $250,000 building went up fast, which was important to keep Regional Health Services of Howard County interested. It opened in January 2021. It’s heavily used, and its hours and staffing have been expanded.

Weigel said the clinic has been something Elma had sought for 20 years, and the now-growing rural population of Mennonites was a selling point to bringing health services to town.

They reside in an area bordered by U.S. Highways 63 on the east; 218 on the south and west and 18 on the north. The quality of farmland and the comparative remoteness from major highways attracted the Mennonites, Weigel and Oberholtzer said.

“When we say our population is declining, it is — in town,” Weigel said, “But if you drew a 10-mile circle around Elma, I’d be willing to bet we have twice as many people living in that area as we had 20 years ago.”

“It probably tripled” within the Mennonite population, Oberholtzer said. “At least more than doubled in the past 20 years.”

The proliferation of Mennonite schools outside of Elma is one indication of rural population growth. “There’s 13 of them,” Oberholtzer said. “It started with just one in 1993.”

The Mennonites built dairy facilities and new houses, adding to the tax base of Howard County,

That includes some commercial businesses, “I was one of them,:” Oberholtzer said of his hardware store. “We opened in 2000. We expanded three times.”

There’s a produce auction site that during the growing season attracts major commercial clients, including grocery chains. Elma attracts drive-through business in town from auction goers.

Public school choice is both a selling point and a challenge.

“As soon as the school closed, we started promoting that you can live in Elma and go to (any of) three school districts if you want,” Weigel said, under open enrollment. “We tried to spin it as best we could.”

One issue in Elma, however, which other towns share, is school transportation, with multiple school districts close by, but the city only in one.

Elma is in the Howard-Winneshiek school district; the school is in Cresco, 27 miles away. “There’s technically three or four school districts that are closer, the Riceville one being only 19 miles away,” Weigel said. New Hampton is 19 miles away, and Osage is 22 miles away.

“When they closed the school, that caused a lot of parents to decide to send their kids elsewhere, depending on the city they work in.”

But public-school buses from outlying districts aren’t allowed in Elma, so parents who send kids to the other districts must arrange for private transportation. A private service takes students from Elma to Riceville.

Elma also is juxtaposed in the middle of multiple county-seat communities.

“Elma sits 20-25 miles from the edge of all four county seats,” Weigel said — New Hampton, Cresco, Osage and Charles City. “That’s a curse and blessing. We’ve been able to find ways to make the blessings stronger than the curses.”

Elma is also an hour from the larger cities of Mason City, Rochester, Minn. and Waterloo-Cedar Falls.

“We have a lot of people who work in those communities and live here, for the low cost of living and quality of life,” Ludwig said.

A clinic. Expanded library. New day care. Connections to a growing Mennonite community. Lots of bridges.

ISU sociology professor Peter said, “Little Elma, I don’t know how they’ve done this, but they’ve created this ethic of involving everybody. …They provide a lot of social identity. … This concept of community is going to persist.”

This story was produced by the Iowa Center for Public Affairs Journalism-IowaWatch, a non-profit, online news website that collaborates with news organizations to produce explanatory and investigative reporting. Read more at www.IowaWatch.org.

