ELMA — There were plenty of smiles, tears, hugs and plenty of “oh my goodness” and “oh wow” when Kyler Meyer entered his new room.
The newly designed room was made possible by volunteers through My Happy Place of Mason City. The organization completes bedroom makeovers for children diagnosed with chronic or terminal illnesses. Each room is different and specific to the child.
Kyler Meyer, 10, suffers from Druvet Syndrom, which causes epileptic seizures, sometimes up to 12 a day.
Kyler’s room was sponsored by the Hauge family of Mason City, who donated the money from their family’s annual softball tournament, held in honor of brother Matt Hauge. Hauge died in 2016 at the age of 26 from an enlarged heart.
Each year, the family donates tournament profits to a children’s charity in Matt’s honor. This year it was My Happy Place.
The Hauges were on hand recently to help put together Kyler’s new bed, decorate his room, build a tee-pee and prepare for the big reveal. In an added personal twist Ben Hauge’s wife, who works with Kyler’s mom, Amanda, was there to help with the remodel and to see Amanda’s and Kyler’s faces when it was revealed.
“It’s beyond what I expected,” Amanda said. “It’s perfect. I’m overwhelmed with how absolutely perfect it is. The best part is you don’t feel like it’s the room of a disabled child at all, it’s that perfect.”
The room, designed to resemble a place in the forest, has a light projector sending colored lights up the wall and a bed with a door that looks like a cabin in the woods, complete with a stuffed squirrel, stuffed wolves, bears and an owl perched on the roof of the bed.
“His mom wanted to get away from the hospitalized, medicated room,” said Tan. “She wanted him to have a room like any other little boy. She told us he likes mirrors and water, so we incorporated those into the design. We also modified the bed with rails and a door, and upgraded it to a full sized rather than the twin he had, which will give him more room. Safety was always in mind.
“His mom felt like she got the short end of the stick and wanted him to have something special.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.