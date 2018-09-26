ELGIN -- An Elkader teenager was transported to the hospital Wednesday morning following a rollover crash in rural Elgin.
The crash was reported about 6:45 a.m. on Cedar Road just south on Elgin, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
Once deputies arrived on scene it was learned that Jordan Kline, 18, of Elkader was northbound on Cedar Road in his 2001 Dodge Stratus when he failed to negotiate a corner, left the roadway and entered a wooded area to the west.
Kline’s vehicle rolled several times and came to rest on the driver’s side. He was able to free himself from his vehicle and call for help.
Kline was transported to Central Community Hospital in Elkader by Tri-State EMS.
The vehicle is considered a total loss.
The accident remains under investigation. Fayette County Deputies were assisted on scene by Elgin Fire Department and Tri-State EMS.
