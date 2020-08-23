Elk Run, Raymond closer to building much-needed wastewater plant

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – A nearly 30-year-old wastewater treatment plant shared by Raymond and Elk Run Heights is closer to being replaced — almost 10 years after it exceeded its life expectancy.
“It’s in bad shape,” said Raymond Mayor Gary Vick.
The sewage facility, near the intersection of Dubuque and North Elk Run roads, was built in the early 1980s and is not in compliance with DNR regulations. The equipment was reported to be rusting and the concrete deteriorating in 2013. The cities have been replacing run-down parts, including a grinder, which mulches up sewage, and generators, while researching the best option for a new plant.
“We’re getting down to the bottom line,” Vick said.
The cities have shared a wastewater treatment plant for 30 years, according to Elk Run Heights Mayor Kristi Lundy.
“Elk Run has been very good to work with. We’re a pretty good team,” Vick said.
For the last 10 years, city leaders have been preparing for the cost of a new facility, estimated at around $7.5 million.
“We increased our water and sewer bills to help pay for that. We’ve been putting money away for quite a while,” Vick said.
A committee made up of representatives from Elk Run and Raymond met Thursday night to work out design details with MSA Professional Services of Dubuque.
“We’re still tweaking it. We’re trying to get the best bang for the buck,” Vick said.
The committee’s goal has been to cut costs as much as possible while remaining in compliance with the DNR. Once the design is finalized, the plan will go to the DNR for approval and then the city councils. The project is on track to go out for bids early next year.
Vick said he is not sure if there will be an increase in rates for Raymond.
“We don’t know the final cost yet,” he said.
Lundy is hoping for a small sewer rate increase in Elk Run but noted the increase will not happen until next year.
“We have already been setting money aside for this project since 2014,” she said.
Lundy said she spoke with Theresa Greenfield, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate, about a lack of funding for wastewater facilities in small communities.
“A lot of small towns are in the same boat and they can’t afford it. It is a real strain for our residents. They are already paying an extra $50 per quarter for our plant and next year we will have to raise the rates again another $10 to $15 dollars,” Lundy said.
The new plant will be from Aero-Mod, a company that has developed clarifier technology and nutrient removal processes that include the use of ultraviolet lights.
“The clean water is tested and then dispersed into the creek. It’s basically returned cleaner than we got it,” Vick said. “It’s the latest and greatest.”
Both cities were on track to hook up to Waterloo’s system in 2013, but talks fell through when Waterloo raised its rates, Vick said.
“That was a big decision for us to make,” Lundy said.
