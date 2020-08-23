Elk Run, Raymond closer to building much-needed wastewater plant

“We’re still tweaking it. We’re trying to get the best bang for the buck,” Vick said.

The committee’s goal has been to cut costs as much as possible while remaining in compliance with the DNR. Once the design is finalized, the plan will go to the DNR for approval and then the city councils. The project is on track to go out for bids early next year.

Vick said he is not sure if there will be an increase in rates for Raymond.

“We don’t know the final cost yet,” he said.

Lundy is hoping for a small sewer rate increase in Elk Run but noted the increase will not happen until next year.

“We have already been setting money aside for this project since 2014,” she said.

Lundy said she spoke with Theresa Greenfield, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate, about a lack of funding for wastewater facilities in small communities.

“A lot of small towns are in the same boat and they can’t afford it. It is a real strain for our residents. They are already paying an extra $50 per quarter for our plant and next year we will have to raise the rates again another $10 to $15 dollars,” Lundy said.