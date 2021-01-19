 Skip to main content
Elk Run Heights moves forward with wastewater treatment plant
Wastewater treatment plant

MSA Professional Services of Dubuque created a 3-D rendering with preliminary plans for a new wastewater plant for Elk Run Heights and Raymond. 

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – Elk Run Heights is moving forward with plans for a new wastewater treatment plant to be shared with the city of Raymond.

The Elk Run Heights City Council will hold a special council meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Eddis Winstead Council Chambers. The council will seek the mayor’s authorization to enter an agreement with MSA Professional Services for engineering services for the wastewater treatment plant project in the amount of $703,000.

The agreement will include the construction of a sequential aeration wastewater treatment facility with UV disinfection and a building to house laboratory and office facilities and a climate controlled garage for maintenance and storage. An access road to the site will be raised to alleviate flooding concerns, and a majority of the site will be excavated for construction of the new plant. A storm water management plan will also be needed once the final site plan layout is determined.

The nearly 30-year-old wastewater treatment facility near Dubuque and North Elk Run roads will be demolished and removed. The existing fence, driveways, sidewalks and other site improvements will be removed and topsoil will be placed over all disturbed areas and seeded.

The council will also conduct a workshop on the budget for fiscal year 2022.

Tags

