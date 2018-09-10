Subscribe for 33¢ / day
One person was killed in a near head-on collision on the Avenue of the Saints by Mason City Monday morning.

 ARIAN SCHUESSLER, Mason City Globe Gazette

The Iowa State Patrol said a 1988 Buick Century was driving the wrong way – east in a westbound lane – and collided with a 2018 Ford Transit van near Exit 190/California Avenue about 11:34 a.m.

An unidentified person in the Buick died after the vehicles collided nearly head-on, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the van, Blaine H. Freeman, 54, of Elk Run Heights, was hurt. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa by Mason City Fire medics. The extent of his injuries in unknown.

Nora Springs Fire and EMS, Mercy Air Med, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement provided assistance at the scene.

