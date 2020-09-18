Elk Run Heights aims to boost recreation in city with revamp of Mayor's Park

ELK RUN HEIGHTS – Residents will have a lot to cheer about next year at the town’s 75th anniversary celebration.
City officials are planning a major renovation to Mayor’s Park, as well as Bunger Park in Evansdale. The joint project is estimated to cost more than $700,000.
“The park is beautiful, and we want to get the most out of it,” said Elk Run Heights Mayor Kristi Lundy.
Thanks to a $428,000 grant from Iowa’s Transportation Alternatives Program and other funding from REAP and the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the park will add a walking trail, dog park, restrooms and pedestrian bridge among other upgrades. The estimated month-long construction project is slated to begin in the spring of 2021.
Sitting on McCoy Road, across the street from Elk Run Preschool, Mayor’s Park currently has three shelters, two playgrounds, two ball diamonds, and a basketball and tennis court.
The planned one-mile asphalt trail will run along Elk Run Creek and across a new pedestrian bridge, creating a loop with a small portion reaching Bunger Park in Evansdale. The path will be wheelchair accessible.
“That will be a good safe place for our residents to walk. We have a lot of residents that walk in the area, but we don’t have a lot of sidewalks,” Lundy said.
The dog park will be located across the creek at Bunger Park. Fundraisers for the park include the second annual Howlin’ Halloween Dog Walk set Oct. 17.
A walking bridge will be added up the creek from the park’s suspension bridge, which was built in the 1960s, said Elk Run Heights council member Lisa Smock. Boulder seating will be added along the shores of the creek as well as picnic tables.
Smock has been working to promote the project on several committees over the past few years. As a fifth-term council member, Smock said she is passionate about the project.
“Parks are what small towns have to offer. It’s our biggest asset for residents to come together and have a place to enjoy our space,” she said.
Initial designs of the restrooms include environmentally friendly features, including slanted roofs so rainwater can be reused for toilet flushing and the utilization of natural light instead of electricity.
An educational pollinator garden will be planted where the second ball diamond now sits. A creek cleanup project is planned for the spring.
In the future, Smock said, officials plan to add a memorial garden and Frisbee golf course to the park.
Elk Run Heights celebrates its anniversary every five years in the late summer. Lundy said the pandemic will determine the details of next year’s event.
“COVID could still be in existence next summer, but we’re hoping that we’re through the pandemic and we can safely have a summer celebration,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.