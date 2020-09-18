Elk Run Heights aims to boost recreation in city with revamp of Mayor's Park

The dog park will be located across the creek at Bunger Park. Fundraisers for the park include the second annual Howlin’ Halloween Dog Walk set Oct. 17.

A walking bridge will be added up the creek from the park’s suspension bridge, which was built in the 1960s, said Elk Run Heights council member Lisa Smock. Boulder seating will be added along the shores of the creek as well as picnic tables.

Smock has been working to promote the project on several committees over the past few years. As a fifth-term council member, Smock said she is passionate about the project.

“Parks are what small towns have to offer. It’s our biggest asset for residents to come together and have a place to enjoy our space,” she said.

Initial designs of the restrooms include environmentally friendly features, including slanted roofs so rainwater can be reused for toilet flushing and the utilization of natural light instead of electricity.

An educational pollinator garden will be planted where the second ball diamond now sits. A creek cleanup project is planned for the spring.

In the future, Smock said, officials plan to add a memorial garden and Frisbee golf course to the park.