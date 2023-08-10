ELK RUN HEIGHTS – A variety of activities are planned for Creek Days at Elk Run Heights on Saturday.

There will be a craft show and kids events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and food truck vendors will be on hand from 11 a.m.to 10:45 p.m. Live music is from 1 to 11 p.m., featuring Richie Lee, Dry Creek Run and Noah & The Hitchhikers.

A car show is planned at Mayor’s Park with registration from 10 to 11 a.m., with the show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A best of show and plaques will be awarded. Entry fee is $15. Special guest performer is Richie Lee & The Fabulous 50’s.

