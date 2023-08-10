ELK RUN HEIGHTS – A variety of activities are planned for Creek Days at Elk Run Heights on Saturday.
There will be a craft show and kids events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and food truck vendors will be on hand from 11 a.m.to 10:45 p.m. Live music is from 1 to 11 p.m., featuring Richie Lee, Dry Creek Run and Noah & The Hitchhikers.
A car show is planned at Mayor’s Park with registration from 10 to 11 a.m., with the show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A best of show and plaques will be awarded. Entry fee is $15. Special guest performer is Richie Lee & The Fabulous 50’s.
Past pumpkin contests at Iowa State Fairs
Iowa State Fair
Erin Herrington of Blakesburg adjusts her giant squash on the scale during the Big Pumpkin contest at Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Byron Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Iowa State Fair
Dave Miller of Riverside, Iowa, talks about the secrets behind growing large pumpkins as his716-pound squash sits on the scale during the Big Pumpkin contest at the Iowa State Fair on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Byron Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
Bryon Houlgrave
Pumpkin Festival
Farmer Don Young, center left, of Des Moines, Iowa, stands with his winning 1658-pound pumpkin at the Half Moon Bay 36th Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Monday Oct. 12, 2009. (AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels)
Russel A. Daniels
Pumpkin Festival
Farmer Don Young, from Des Moines, Iowa, reacts next to his winning pumpkin at the Half Moon Bay 36th Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., Monday Oct. 12, 2009. Young's pumpkin weighed in at 1658 pounds, breaking the all previous records. (AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels)
Russel A. Daniels
Pumpkin Festival
Farmer Don Young, from Des Moines, Iowa, speaks to reporters next to his winning pumpkin at the Half Moon Bay 36th Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Monday Oct. 12, 2009. Young's pumpkin weighed in at 1658 pounds, breaking the all previous records. (AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels)
Russel A. Daniels
Iowa State Fair
Hayden Carter, of Albia, Iowa, checks out pumpkins to be weighed during the giant pumpkin contest at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa State Fair
Tucker Carter, of Albia, Iowa, rests on his pumpkin while waiting for it to be weighed during the giant pumpkin contest at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Iowa State Fair
Workers move a pumpkin to be the scale for weighing during the giant pumpkin contest at the Iowa State Fair, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Pumpkin Festival
Farmer Don Young, from Des Moines, Iowa, stands next to his winning pumpkin at the Half Moon Bay 36th Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2009. Young's pumpkin weighed in at 1658 pounds, breaking the all previous records. (AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels)
Russel A. Daniels
Pumpkin Festival
Farmer Don Young, from Des Moines, Iowa, stands next to his winning pumpkin at the Half Moon Bay 36th Annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-off in Half Moon Bay, Calif. on Monday, Oct. 12, 2009. Young's pumpkin weighed in at 1658 pounds, setting a weight record for California. (AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels)
Russel A. Daniels
John Kasich
Republican presidential candidate, Ohio Gov. John Kasich looks at a large pumpkin on display during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2015, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
