Elk Run Creek Days features craft fair, car show, music on Aug. 13

ELK RUN -- A craft fair, music, a car show, food and more is planned for Creek Days on Aug. 13.

The craft show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mayor's Park. Kids activities run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live music is from 4 to 11 p.m. featuring Crystal Weber, Bad Habits Band and Stack House. Food truck vendors will be open from 11 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

A car show is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is from 10 to 11 a.m. Cost per entry is $10 which will be donated to the dog park. A "best of show" and other plaques awarded, voted on by registered owners.