Elgin man seriously injured after Fayette Co. crash

WEST UNION -- An Elgin man was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after the truck he was driving rolled.

Paul Glenn, 31, of Elgin, was driving a 1993 Dodge W-250 pickup eastbound on Filmore Road just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about four miles south of West Union when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the north ditch, and the pick-up truck then rolled, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Glenn was airlifted from the crash by Gundersen Air and transported to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., for serious injuries, according to the report.

The truck was considered a total loss, and the crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted by West Union Fire and TriState Ambulance.

