Elgin man injured in rollover crash

WEST UNION -- An Elgin man was air-lifted to the hospital Friday following a rollover crash near West Union.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said Justin Gerald Limkemann, 35, of Elgin, was injured in the crash, reported about 4:30 a.m. on Golden Road near G Avenue, which is four miles east of West Union.

Deputies said Limkemann was traveling eastbound in a green 2005 Dodge X6 Grand Caravan when he lost control and entered the south side ditch. The Dodge rolled multiple times causing Limkemann to be ejected.

Limkemann was transported by Gunderson Air to Gunderson La Crosse (Wis.) Medical Center for life threatening injuries.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union Fire Department and TriState Ambulance. This accident still remains under investigation.

