'Elf the Musical' brings Christmas cheer to the Waterloo Community Playhouse stage

WATERLOO – Essentially there are five basic Christmas shows (think “A Christmas Carol,” “A Christmas Story,” “Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – you get the idea) – that are recycled, reinvented, adapted or turned on their heads year after year, said Greg Holt.

“But they’re the same shows. People love them, but it’s nice to go to the theater and see something new,” said the artistic director for the Waterloo Community Playhouse.

Holt said audiences will be thrilled with “Elf the Musical,” opening Dec. 3 for a three-weekend run on the Hope Martin Theatre stage. Tickets are on sale now.

“It’s well-known because of the movie which has become a modern holiday classic. ‘Elf’ resonates with generations of folks. The play hasn’t been out for long, and it’s a musical, which people love. It’s something new for Christmas that is fun and silly,” he explained.

And the musical has heart, which likely will make it an annual tradition for live theater. The show is based on the 2003 hit movie starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, who as a child climbed inside Santa’s big gift bag and winds up in the North Pole. He is raised as an elf by Santa and his elves, but much taller and less handy at toy-making than an elf, Buddy discovers he’s human. He sets off to find his father in New York City.

“Elf the Musical” features music by Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”) and lyrics by Chad Beguelin (Disney’s Broadway adaptation of “Aladdin”) with book by Tony award-winners Thomas Meehan (“Annie,” “The Producers”) and Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”).

Holt said there are few differences between the musical and the movie, except the addition of a few small scenes, such as the comic irony of a room filled with fake Santas bemoaning children’s diminishing belief in the Big Red Elf, and of course, the music.

The musical is filled with Christmas cheer, poignant moments, light-hearted silliness and high-spirited dances. The 26-member cast, led by Ryan Black, a teacher and play director at North Butler Schools in Greene, as Buddy, “the enthusiastic man-child who is bouncy and happy,” Holt said. Cassidy Christopher plays Jovie, the cynical Macy’s store elf who becomes the object of Buddy’s affections. Both actors are newcomers to the WCP stage, along with 14 other performers. WCP veterans include Henry Edsill, John Mardis, Tony John and Dennis Downs.

“We have a lot of characters doubling in roles, too. It’s fun, not only for me to bring in new blood, but for audiences to enjoy performances by new actors. It may also encourage someone in the audience to get involved with theater on a crew or performing on stage,” Holt said.

Children play most of the elf roles.

Mark Kobak has traveled back and forth from Cleveland to design the set, a series of units that must move quickly on and off stage and accommodate numerous elaborate scenes. There’s also a projection system. Technical director is Scott Schuster, with lighting by Mike Ingraham. Jana Fairbanks is the costume designer.

Music director is Jessica Lieb, and Jordan Makinster has choreographed the show, including a frenetic dance number, “Sparklejollytwinklejingley.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.