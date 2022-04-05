Eleven Wartburg College seniors to be featured in annual art exhibit

WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s Senior Exhibit 2022 will showcase works from 11 students beginning Tuesday, April 12, in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.
A public opening reception will be held at the gallery April 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., in conjunction with Wartburg’s RICE Day festivities. The exhibit will run through May 29.
The following artists will be featured:
- Lura Ajdini, Prishtina, Kosovo.
- Briana Borchert, Knoxville.
- Olivia Christianson, Anamosa, Iowa.
- Kate Duncan, Cedar Falls.
- Somchit Kittisak, Luang Prabang, Laos.
- Amber Martenson, Gilman.
- Kendall Mayne, Farley.
- Moriah Morter, Muscatine.
- Alissa Neubauer, Shueyville.
- Fladi Ribero Mendes Mota, Dili, Timor-Leste.
- Brianna Whitney, Waverly, Iowa.
The gallery, located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are also invited to join the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content.