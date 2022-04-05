 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eleven Wartburg College seniors to be featured in annual art exhibit

WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s Senior Exhibit 2022 will showcase works from 11 students beginning Tuesday, April 12, in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.

A public opening reception will be held at the gallery April 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., in conjunction with Wartburg’s RICE Day festivities. The exhibit will run through May 29.

The following artists will be featured:

  • Lura Ajdini, Prishtina, Kosovo.
  • Briana Borchert, Knoxville.
  • Olivia Christianson, Anamosa, Iowa.
  • Kate Duncan, Cedar Falls.
  • Somchit Kittisak, Luang Prabang, Laos.
  • Amber Martenson, Gilman.
  • Kendall Mayne, Farley.
  • Moriah Morter, Muscatine.
  • Alissa Neubauer, Shueyville.
  • Fladi Ribero Mendes Mota, Dili, Timor-Leste.
  • Brianna Whitney, Waverly, Iowa.

 The gallery, located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are also invited to join the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content.

