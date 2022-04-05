Eleven Wartburg College seniors to be featured in annual art exhibit

WAVERLY — Wartburg College’s Senior Exhibit 2022 will showcase works from 11 students beginning Tuesday, April 12, in the Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery.

A public opening reception will be held at the gallery April 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., in conjunction with Wartburg’s RICE Day festivities. The exhibit will run through May 29.

The following artists will be featured:

Lura Ajdini, Prishtina, Kosovo.

Briana Borchert, Knoxville.

Olivia Christianson, Anamosa, Iowa.

Kate Duncan, Cedar Falls.

Somchit Kittisak, Luang Prabang, Laos.

Amber Martenson, Gilman.

Kendall Mayne, Farley.

Moriah Morter, Muscatine.

Alissa Neubauer, Shueyville.

Fladi Ribero Mendes Mota, Dili, Timor-Leste.

Brianna Whitney, Waverly, Iowa.

The gallery, located on the first floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center, is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guests are also invited to join the gallery on Instagram (@waldemarschmidtgallery) for exclusive exhibition information and gallery content.

