Electronics, hazardous waste collection canceled

WATERLOO -- The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission has canceled its spring household hazardous and electronics waste collection.

The commission halted the event scheduled for April 18 due to the COVID-19 outbreak and issuance of a statewide disaster proclamation.

"This decision was made to protect the health and well-being of the event volunteers and participants, and to prevent the spread of the virus in the community," the commission said.

The next collection event is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 19 in Cedar Falls. Information on that event will be available at wastetrac.org as it approaches.

Wastetrac.org also includes information about whether to recycle or dispose of a variety of items and material. Updates can also be found on the Waste Trac Education Team Facebook page.

The commission and its partners continue to monitor the situation and may take additional action to continue to protect human health and the environment.

