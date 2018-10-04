Waterloo fire rescue patch logo clip

WATERLOO -- A malfunctioning electric water heater shorted out in a basement Wednesday, leading to heavy smoke damage in a Waterloo home.

Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to 801 Glenwood St. at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday for a fire.

A resident told officials she heard an explosion in her basement, followed by smoke detectors going off.

Fire crews found that a 30-amp electrical sub-panel for an electric water heater shorted out, which led to heavy smoke in the house.

Residents declined assistance, according to officials.

The home is owned by Ronald and Jurly Nichols, according to county records.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter at The Courier

Load comments