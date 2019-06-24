{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A power outage in Waterloo turned off the power to Grout Museum and some stoplights downtown around noon Monday. 

At least 28 stoplights lost power and the Grout Museum and more than 1,900 homes are still without power at 1 p.m.

MidAmerican Energy Co.'s website said it was equipment problem and was working on fixing it. 

Stoplights at major intersections lost power according to Waterloo's Public Works Department. Police were directing traffic at some intersections.

More than 4,000 people had lost power at one point. 

