WATERLOO — Police are investigating a Wednesday evening one-vehicle crash that killed an Eldora woman.

Authorities identified the deceased as 49-year-old Kelly Sue Good.

According to the crash report, Good’s Kia Spectra had been reported driving recklessly in the area of West Fourth Street and Winchester Road. Another witness saw the vehicle driving south at a high rate of speed, kicking up dust on gravel Hoff Road at about 6:30 p.m.

The witness soon came across the Kia on the side of the road. Good had been ejected from a side window as her vehicle rolled, according to the accident report.

Police on the scene began CPR until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived. She was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

