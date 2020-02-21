Elaine Pfalzgraf remembered for community dedication

CEDAR FALLS – Elaine Pfalzgraf’s friends and colleagues will remember her sensitivity, ability to listen, openness to new ideas, her sense of humor and dedication to the community she loved and served for many years.
Pfalzgraf, 76, who served on the Cedar Falls City Council for 24 years, died Feb. 20 at Theusen Cottage at Western Home Communities.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.
“Listening was one of her strong points. She would listen to people and their concerns and tried to accomplish through her votes what the people wanted to see accomplished. She was involved in some very difficult decisions, too, and always wanted to accomplish what was the best and right thing for citizens,” said Dick McAlister, retired Cedar Falls city administrator.
“When she was in that position, she made some hard votes. Elaine always had to courage to do the right thing. You always would like to have people like that serve on the city council,” he said.
Pfalzgraf retired from the City Council in 2003. She served on numerous community boards and commissions, including the World’s Windows board. She also was a member of the National League of Cities.
McAlister and Pfalzgraf also were good friends outside the council chambers. “I knew her as a caring individual, and she had a sense of humor.”
Former council member Sandy Glenn and Pfalzgraf became good friends over the years, campaigning for each other and sharing long hours of deliberations over city issues.
“We bonded. It was a fun friendship, and I’m very sad about her death. Elaine did not stand on the sidelines. If you brought her an issue, she listened and understood and took action. I felt her active support of women’s issues – not just here but around the county – made her a figure of admiration for everyone,” Glenn said.
“She was fun to be around, and she was willing to support any organization that had the community’s interests at heart. Elaine’s interest was genuine and civic support was truly her motivation,” Glenn noted.
Pfalzgraf worked as a clinical social worker for 34 years and retired from Family Service League in 2004. She was on the forefront of bring sexual assault and domestic violence services to Black Hawk County in 1979, and she served on the Family and Children’s Council Board of Directors for a number of years.
Later Pfalzgraf was an adjunct faculty member in the department of social work at the University of Northern Iowa.
“I spoke to her classes at UNI a few times, and I saw that she brought energy to her classroom and always brought students into the conversation. She wasn’t a traditional lecturer – she had a very unique teaching style,” McAlister recalled.
Pfalzgraf was born in Waterloo on Jan. 31, 1944, daughter of Theodore and Ethel Lambert. She met George Pfalzgraf at West High School where they both graduated in 1962. Elaine earned a bachelor of arts degree from UNI and later received her masters’ degree in social work from the University of Iowa in Iowa City.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 55 years; her son Chris (Brenda Pechman) Pfalzgraf of Dublin, Ohio; her daughter, Amy (Jeff Mitchell) Pfalzgraf of Burke, Va.; and two grandchildren, Molly and Ethan Mitchell.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or to World’s Window (https://www.worldswindowcf.com/) of Cedar Falls and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.