Elaine Pfalzgraf remembered for community dedication

CEDAR FALLS – Elaine Pfalzgraf’s friends and colleagues will remember her sensitivity, ability to listen, openness to new ideas, her sense of humor and dedication to the community she loved and served for many years.

Pfalzgraf, 76, who served on the Cedar Falls City Council for 24 years, died Feb. 20 at Theusen Cottage at Western Home Communities.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cedar Heights Community Presbyterian Church of Cedar Falls. Visitation is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.

“Listening was one of her strong points. She would listen to people and their concerns and tried to accomplish through her votes what the people wanted to see accomplished. She was involved in some very difficult decisions, too, and always wanted to accomplish what was the best and right thing for citizens,” said Dick McAlister, retired Cedar Falls city administrator.

“When she was in that position, she made some hard votes. Elaine always had to courage to do the right thing. You always would like to have people like that serve on the city council,” he said.