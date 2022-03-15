 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
El Kahir Shrine Circus returns to Hippodrome March 31-April 1

WATERLOO -- The El Kahir Shrine Circus returns to Waterloo's Hippodrome, 257 Ansborough Ave., for performances at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 31 and April 1. Presented by Carden International Circus, the three-ring circus will feature acrobats, aerialists, daredevils, clowns and animals, including elephants, horses, camels, dogs and others.

Tickets are now on sale.

Doors open one hour before show time for performer meet-and-greet, animal rides and more. Go to www.spectacularcircus.com for more information and tickets.

