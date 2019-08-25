(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — Eileen L. Dvorak, 80, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Aug. 22, at NorthCrest Specialty Care.
She was born Aug. 24, 1938, in Cresco, daughter of Lester E. and Eleanor Van Dan Acker Ferrie. She married Eugene F. Dvorak on Sept. 21, 1957, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Eileen graduated from OLVA in Oelwein. She was a homemaker and volunteered with Allen Hospital and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. She also was a volunteer with the Salvation Army for more than 20 years, and was named Volunteer of the Year.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Ronald (Tammy) and Thomas (Lynn), both of Waterloo; three daughters, Debra Schake of Waterloo, Katherine Dvorak of Voorhies, and Ann Smith of Evansdale; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and a brother, Robert (Sue) Ferrie of Plainfield.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Thomas and Gary Ferrie; and two sisters, Lois Walitshek and Donna Landis.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
