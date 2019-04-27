The 2019 winners of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 awards have been chosen.
The awards honor eight Cedar Valley residents who are 80 years old or older who have established themselves as leaders and contributors to the community’s well-being.
This year’s winners are:
--- Marie Nitzschke, 92, of Waterloo. She won for her longtime commitment to people with mental, physical and emotional disabilities in the area, starting the Gophers and Gopherettes programs to do home repairs and mending at residential group homes in the area.
--- Len Froyen, 86, of Cedar Falls, an author and retired University of Northern Iowa professor of educational psychology, who was instrumental in the development of the College Hill Arts Festival. He also is heavily involved in many other areas, such as the UNI Alumni Association, St. Stephen the Witness Catholic Student Center, mentoring to senior care centers.
--- A. Miller Roskamp, 84, commercial developer from Cedar Falls. He was selected for his years of commitment in hours and dollars to aid the betterment of exceptional persons and River Hills School.
--- Donna Hoffman, 88, of rural Cedar Falls, a retired educator who has led multiple efforts to teach children about gardening through 4-H, foreign exchange students, gardening clubs and more.
--- Saul Austin Jr., 81, of Waterloo, a retired Waterloo Schools educator and administrator who volunteers and gives a personal commitment to multiple boards and commissions for the betterment of the community.
--- Robert "Bob" Robinson, 90, of Cedar Falls, retired from the U.S. Navy and Wayne Engineering, who has involved himself in many clubs and organizations in Cedar Falls and has established scholarships and mentors young people in the community.
--- Joy Thiel, 83, of Reinbeck, a retired school librarian who gives back her talents at Valley Lutheran School, Grout Museum District, Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau and at a senior center.
--- Lou McDougall, 82, of Waverly. He is a retired engineer who came to the Cedar Valley more than a decade ago, but has established himself within the city of Waverly as a go-to person for fundraisers, events and help where needed.
The winners will be honored at a noon luncheon June 26 at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. The July issue of Cedar Valley Business Monthly will be devoted to the award winners. The Courier also will reprint the feature stories in July.
Tickets are required for the June 26 luncheon, and the deadline for reservations is June 14. This is an enormously popular lunch, so those considering attending are encouraged to get their tickets early.
The ticket price is $20 each. To make reservations, fill out a reservation form in today’s Courier on page B5 and mail to The Courier at 100 E. Fourth St., Waterloo, 50703, or go to wcfcourier.com/8over80, or contact Lisa Boleyn at 291-1478 or lisa.boleyn@wcfcourier.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.