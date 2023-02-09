WATERLOO — For the 13th year, the Courier is accepting Eight Over 80 nominations.

The awards honor eight remarkable individuals who are 80 or older and who in the own way have spent their lives demonstrating leadership. These honorees have made a difference and set examples in their careers and lives, continuing to contribute now and in the past to our community’s well-being. That work can be behind the scenes, as a mover-and-shaker in the spotlight, or in a successful vocation or avocation, or as a role model and mentor.

Submissions can be made by completing a form online at go.wcfcourier.com/8Over80. Deadline for submissions is April 16.

Please go into detail to tell us why a nominee is an excellent choice to be honored. Generally, the more complete the nomination, the better the chances of being selected. Nominators may go beyond the space allowed on our form to tell us the story of the nominee. Be sure to include age of the nominee as well as accurate contact information, such as email address and/or phone number.

A committee of community leaders will read the nominations and make the selections. Once the eight winners are selected, The Courier will interview and photograph the winners. Their stories will be published in The Courier and the July 2023 issue of CV Business Monthly magazine.

The winners also will be honored at a June luncheon.

Sponsors of this year’s Eight Over 80 awards are Cedar Valley Hospice, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and Western Home Communities.

Eight Over 80 2022 winners Marlene Behn Diana Blake Eileen Kruse Louise McGinnis Nyle McMartin Paul Rider Joan Stigler Lois Wishmeyer