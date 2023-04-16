WATERLOO — Today is the final day for making Eight Over 80 nominations for the Courier’s annual awards.

If you know someone who is deserving of the nomination, fill out our form at go.wcfcourier.com/8Over80.

This is the 13th year for the prestigious honor.

The awards honor eight remarkable individuals who are 80 or older and who in the own way have spent their lives demonstrating leadership. These honorees have made a difference and set examples in their careers and lives, continuing to contribute now and in the past to our community’s well-being. That work can be behind the scenes, as a mover-and-shaker in the spotlight, or in a successful vocation or avocation, or as a role model and mentor.

In previous years, recipients have included longtime businesspeople, educators, medical professionals, volunteers, people who have been active in service or arts organizations and other areas throughout the community.

When completing the nominating form, please go into detail. Tell us why a nominee is an excellent choice to be honored. Generally, the more complete the nomination, the better the chances of being selected. Nominators may go beyond the space allowed on our form to tell us the story of the nominee. Be sure to include age of the nominee as well as accurate contact information, such as email address and/or phone number.

A committee of community leaders will read the nominations and make the selections. Once the eight winners are selected, The Courier will interview, photograph and record a short video with the winners. Their stories will be published in The Courier and the July 2023 issue of CV Business Monthly magazine.

The winners also will be honored at a June luncheon.

Sponsors of this year’s Eight Over 80 awards are Cedar Valley Hospice, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and Western Home Communities.

Eight Over 80 2022 winners Marlene Behn Diana Blake Eileen Kruse Louise McGinnis Nyle McMartin Paul Rider Joan Stigler Lois Wishmeyer